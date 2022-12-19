Happy Birthday, Ankita Lokhande: A Glance At Her Instagram Feed

Ankita Lokhande is among the top TV actresses. She shot to fame after the megahit serial, Pavitra Rishta, which featured her and Sushant Singh Rajput in pivotal roles. The star has created a niche for herself in the industry with her acting chops. She has also starred in a few Bollywood movies like Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita is also known for her fashion game. The actress has dished out major style statements time and again.

Marking the occasion of her birthday, here’s a glance through her Instagram gallery-

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande is one gorgeous diva, who is celebrating her 38th birthday today.

Apart from her stellar acting skills, she also has a flair for fashion which reflects in her sartorial choices for public appearance. Her confidence and style have impressed her fandom on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

The actress became popular for playing the role of a ‘sanskari bahu’ Archana and gained immense love.

While in reel life the actress’ name is synonymous with ‘sanskari bahu’, in real life she has often dished out hot and ravishing looks that have left the fans impressed.

Advertisement

When it comes to fashion, the actress looks effortlessly elegant. Be it while attending a party, or gracing the red carpet event, she surely knows how to steal the limelight.

Trust Ankita Lokhande to look jaw-dropping sexy, and she will ooze with oomph and leave your jaws dropping even in a stunning saree.

Her style statement is all about adding pizzazz and looking classy.

She is a true blue fashion queen of the television industry as she leaves no stone unturned to look dazzling.

Ankita Lokhande is the epitome of grace and regal, and her fashion diaries are proof.

Whether it is to look sophisticated in a saree or look sizzling hot in a bodycon gown, Ankita can do it all.

Read all the Latest Movies News here