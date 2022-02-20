Happy Birthday Annu Kapoor: Top Performances of the Versatile Actor

Annu Kapoor is a famous Indian actor, singer, and director. He turns 66 today. He has been part of more than 100 Bollywood projects as well as TV shows. He has been in the film industry for more than 40 years now and has won the hearts of many. He has received several awards including a National Film Award, Filmfare award, IIFA, and more. Annu Kapoor was also the host of the very famous Indian TV show Antakshari. He was such a sensation with that show, people used to watch that show because of his amazing hosting skills. Annu Kapoor has charmed people with his acting, and on his birthday, here are some of his most memorable performances.

>Mr. India (1987)

One of the initial movies that Annu Kapoor gained popularity for was Mr. India. He played the role of Sridevi’s boss Gaitonde, who was a nervous newspaper editor. It may be a small role, but he did great justice to it and he is still adored for it. >Vicky Donor (2013)

In the movie, he played the role of Dr. Baldev Chaddha who ran a clinic in Delhi for sperm donors. His role was hilarious and gained immense popularity. The film fetched him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. >Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

In the movie, Annu Kapoor played the role of the opposition lawyer. He was paired against Akshay Kumar, but he stood out with his acting. He played a semi-negative character and is still praised by the fans for his performance. >Aitraaz (2004)

Aitraaz was a bold movie as it was showcased the story of a man accusing women of sexual harassment. He played the role of barrister Ram Chauthrani, which was super bold and stood out. >7 Khoon Maaf(2011)

The movie was about a woman who kills her seven husbands. He played the role of Priyanka Chopra’s 5th husband and impressed everyone with his skills.

