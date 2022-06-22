Happy Birthday Anubhav Sinha: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Ace Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUBHAV SINHA: Anubhav Sinha is known for his unconventional cinema. Through his films, he tries to highlight the societal issues which seem too small to be even noticed. He is not just an amazing director but also a great writer. He has penned stories like Thappad and Tum Bin. Be it action, social issues, or romance, Anubhav is known to nail all. He has also produced various films in his career spanning over two decades.

As the filmmaker celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming films which will surely be a treat to watch.

Advertisement

Freedom Radio

Anubhav has teamed up with filmmaker Ketan Mehta to bring the real-life story of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The film is based on the underground radio organised by Padma Vibhushan Usha Mehta during the Quit India Movement of 1942. Anubhav is bankrolling the film with his production house Benaras Mediaworks. Afwaah

The quirky thriller is said to have Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar are jointly backing the film and it is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film is currently under production and is said to hit the screens anytime next year. Bheed

Bheed is a social drama that casts Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and is slated to release on November 18 this year. Anubhav wrapped the shooting of the film in December last year and Bheed is currently under post-production. Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek has recently been released. The film is a political thriller which highlights the conflicts and contradictions in the northeast. The film has received a great response from the critics and has managed to bring the audience to the theatres. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film serves a thought-provoking narrative for all of us.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.