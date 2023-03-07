Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Best Comedy Movies of the Versatile Actor You Should Not Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUPAM KHER: Anupam Kher is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. In a career spanning close to four decades, Anupam Kher has delivered dozens of hits and portrayed most of his roles with aplomb. Known for his versatility, Kher has cultivated a huge fan base by doing content-driven films. The veteran actor started his journey with Rajshri-produced Saaransh and went on to work with some of the best filmmakers in the Hindi film industry.

Anupam Kher’s versatility can be judged by the fact that he could be the quirky father of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge or the diabolical villain in Karma. Although Kher cemented his place in the industry with his negative roles in the 80s and 90s, his work in comedy movies is also noteworthy.

In fact, Anupam Kher’s terrific comic timing established him as a popular choice for filmmakers like David Dhawan. On the eve of his 68th birthday, let us take a look at some of his best comedy movies.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Anupam Kher played a major role in the iconic romantic comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor portrayed the role of Dharamvir Malhotra, an NRI businessman based in London and father of Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan. He nailed the role of an uber-cool father in the film. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

In this Dibakar Banerjee directorial, Anupam Kher essayed the role of a middle-class man who falls into the trap of land grabbers and loses his lifetime savings. Special 26 (2013)

Special 26, released in 2013, was based on the 1987 Opera House heist in which a group posing as Income Tax officials raided a jeweller. The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Recently, Anupam Kher even expressed his desire to work in its sequel. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

In this film, Anupam Kher played the role of a giggly college dean who is trying to constantly impress Ms Briganza. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s famous phone call scene in which Anupam Kher’s character speaks to Ms Briganza, played by Archana Puran Singh, has turned into a popular meme.

