Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Remarkable Performances by the Versatile Actor

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Over an acting career span of nearly 3 decades, Anupam Kher has appeared in 500 films in the Hindi language. He began his career in Bollywood by portraying small roles and gained wider recognition after his performances in films like Saraansh and Ram Lakhan. On his birthday today, take a look at Anupam Kher’s top 5 performances to remember his remarkable journey in the industry.

Tezaab

Written and Directed by N.Chandra, the film Tezaab was an action romance film that gained Anupam Kher immense popularity. It also made Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit overnight stars. Anupam was seen as Madhuri’s father Shyamlal Dhanyekar in the film, an antagonist.

Advertisement

Ram Lakhan

Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan was a masala film featuring an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rakhee, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. In this film too, Anupam portrayed the role of Madhuri’s father, Deodhar Shastri. Anupam won the Best Comedian Award at Filmfare Awards for this film. Over the years, the film has achieved the status of a cult classic.

Daddy

Daddy was a 1989 television film made for the channel Doordarshan. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this film marked the debut film of his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Anupam was critically appreciated for his performance in this film. He won a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Performance and also bagged a National Film Award in the Special Jury Award Category.

Advertisement

Darr

Darr was an Indian romantic psychological thriller film directed by Yash Chopra. The film was a box-office hit with critics appreciating the screenplay, soundtrack, cinematography and performances of the cast. Anupam featured as Vijay Awasthi in the film and won a Filmfare award for Best Comedian.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! became the highest-grossing Indian film that year and was also the biggest blockbuster of the modern era. Anupam played the role of a professor in the film. He won a Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.