Happy Birthday, Anuradha Paudwal: Evergreen Songs of the Legendary Singer

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal was one of the leading playback female singers in the 80 and the 90s. From romantic songs to dance numbers, she sang in every genre with perfection and became fans’ favourite. Paudwal won three consecutive Filmfare Awards for best female singer in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Paudwal received National Film Award 1989 for Har Ek Reshami song from Marathi film Kalat Nakalat. The singer was conferred with Padma Shri in 2017 by the Government of India. As she celebrates her birthday today, we take a look back at her illustrious career and list some of her most popular Bollywood songs.

>Maiyya Yashoda

This song from 1999 released Hum Saath Saath Hain was based on Lord Krishna and his mischievous nature. The track picturized on Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre went on to become one of the most popular songs of the year.

>Nazar Ke Saamne

Director Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui is regarded as one of the best-selling film albums in the history of Indian films. The evergreen songs made the film an instant hit and even 30 years after the release, the tracks are popular among Bollywood buffs. Paudwal crooned the song Nazar Ke Samne and it was picturised on film’s lead Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

>Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin

Another romantic number sung by Paudwal that struck a chord with Bollywood fans was the title track of the 1991 release Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin featured Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

>Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Behind Madhuri Dixit’s iconic Dhak Dhak song is the voice of Paudwal. The combination of Madhuri’s dance and Paudwal’s singing made the song a superhit and it still counted as one of the most popular Bollywood tracks.

>Chaha Hai Tujhko

The song symbolized the feeling of true love and the voices of Udit Narayan and Paudwal made it immortal.

Which one is your favourite?

