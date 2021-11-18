Happy Birthday Aparshakti Khurana: Top 5 Supporting Roles Played by the Actor

Aparshakti Khurana, the talented actor turns 34 on November 18. Born in Chandigarh, this younger Khurana made quite a name for himself following his elder sibling Ayushmann Khurrana’s footsteps in Bollywood; and credit goes to his incredible acting and dedication. Within a very short span of time, Aparshakti proved his mettle consistently in whichever role he played. The fact that he brings in a rare charm, exuberance and style to every character, makes him a sought-after actor in the film industry. Watching him act is a joy for viewers.

>As the Hum Do Hamare Do actor celebrates his birthday, here’s looking at the memorable characters portrayed by him:

DANGAL

In this Aamir Khan starrer film, Aparshakti played Omkar Singh Phogat, the nephew. Audiences loved the uncle-nephew on-screen banters.

Aparshakti’s amazing comic timing and excellent screen presence earned him the Star Screen Award for most promising newcomer. This was his debut movie. He also got nominated for best actor in a comic role at the Filmfare Awards 2016.

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA

In this Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt starrer film, Aparshakti essayed the role of Bhushan Mishra, Alia’s on-screen brother-in-law. It was a romantic comedy film that earned over 200 crores. His impeccable comic timing and flawless acting yet again made Aparshakti the ideal choice for this film.

STREE

Under Amar Kaushik’s direction, Aparshakti hit a sixer yet again with his power-packed performance in this horror-comedy film. He played Bittu, Vicky’s (Rajkumar Rao) bosom friend.

There was something unique about his body language and acting that made him absolutely relatable and fun to watch. He was nominated as the Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare Awards.

LUKKA CHUPPI

Aparshakti as Abbas Sheikh, the cameraman cum best friend of the lead actor was hilarious.

It was hard to ignore Aparshakti’s masterful acting every time he came on screen. This popular film had Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

PATI PATNI AUR WHO

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic film had Aparshakti play the role of Fahim Rizvi, the best friend of lead actor Kartik Aryan, with aplomb. He was fabulous as a flawed wingman to his best friend.

