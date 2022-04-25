Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Latest Songs Playlist of ‘King of Playback Singing’

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: One of the biggest singing sensations of India, Arijit Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday on April 25. He began his career with the musical reality show ‘Fame Gurukul’ in 2005, and eventually became the ‘King of playback singing’. Arijit’s soulful voice and deep-toned notes have earned him millions of fans cutting across generations.

The versatile singer has been bestowed with a National Award for ‘Binte Dil’ song from ‘Padmavat’ and also received 6 Filmfare awards. Besides, he debuted as a composer with ‘Pagglait’ in 2021.

On the special occasion of his birthday, here are some of his amazing latest songs that need to be on your playlist:

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2018)

‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, the friendship anthem vocalised by Arijit makes us teary-eyed every single time. This song from the movie ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ has been composed by Rochak Kohli, and features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh.

Khairiyat (2019)

Starring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, ‘Khairiyat’ song from the movie ‘Chhichhore’ remains one of the biggest hits of Arijit, composed by Pritam.

Ghungroo (2019)

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, ‘Ghungroo’ is from the movie ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. This Vishal and Shekhar composition became an instant chartbuster.

Shayad (2019)

People found peace and solace listening to this song as Arijit’s vocals amplified the feeling of love in such a beautiful way. Composed by Pritam, another melodious song from the movie Love Aaj Kal featured Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Aabaad Barbaad (2020)

Arijit weaved magic with his rustic yet soulful voice in the song ‘Aabaad Barbaad’ from the movie Ludo. Music composed by Pritam and film directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo featured Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanaya Kapoor in lead roles.

Thode Kam Ajnabi (2021)

‘Thode Kam Ajnabi’ is a song from Arijit Singh’s debut movie album as a composer. He also vocalised this melodious song from ‘Pagglait’ starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

We convey our best wishes to brilliant singer Arijit Singh on his birthday.

