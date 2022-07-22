Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: 5 Soulful Songs of the 'Prince of Romance' You Must Add to Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARMAAN MALIK: Counted among the most celebrated young singers, Armaan Malik rules millions of hearts with his melodic soulful voice. The 27-year-old singer has carved his niche in the industry and is rightly known as the Prince of Romance, as he gave his soothing voice to many captivating mushy songs.

Armaan’s journey to stardom began as a kid when he entered the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2005. But he created a huge buzz and grabbed all the attention, with his mesmerising track Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon featuring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. And since then he has been a fan favourite not only for his singing but also for his dashing looks.

As the actor turned a year wiser, here is looking at his latest song playlist.

De Taali

This euphoric track from the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the remake of the title track of the 2008 film De Taali. For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shashwat Singh, and rapper Honey Singh collaborated with Armaan to give us this party anthem of the year. Buttabomma

Not restricting himself to only Hindi audiences, Armaan broke records with his smashing Telugu hit song Buttabomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Tum Aaogey

This emotional track from Akshay Kumar’s 2021 film Bell Bottom will leave you teary-eyed, with not only its soulful lyrics but its timing in the movie. Echo

This Armaan Malik’s collaboration with American singer Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR marks the first K-pop meets I-pop moment. Once again, the singer touched the souls with his English romantic lyrics. Couple Goals

Anand Tiwari’s directorial series Bandish Bandits featured this cute song by Armaan, which instantly became a cult favourite because of its quirky lyrics and attention-grabbing music. And why not? After all the music was given by the legends Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

