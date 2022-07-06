Happy Birthday Arundhati Nag: A Look at Journey of Iconic Theatre Personality

Actress Arundhati Nag has earned a name for herself in both theatre and films. The managing trustee and founder of the Sanket Trust has worked in multiple plays in different regional languages. Sanket Trust, founded in 1992 by Arundhati, manages Ranga Shankara, a popular theatre complex in Bengaluru.

The iconic theatre personality is celebrating her 66th birthday on July 6. Born in Delhi in 1956, Arundhati was brought up in Mumbai as her family moved to the city when she was only 10.

The acting career of Arundhati spans over 40 years both in theatre and films. In an earlier interview she revealed that running Ranga Shankara keeps her going. “After doing theatre for 25 years now, I feel it is my religion and also my belief that finding a purpose and the means to follow it," said the actress.

Arundhati Nag cannot be associated with any one language in the entertainment industry. She has worked both in plays and films of various languages including Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

She has acted in movies like Escaype Live, Accident, Drama, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Paa and Golibar among others.

She also won Padma Shri and National Film Awards in 2010. Moreover, she is the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2008.

After the death of her husband and famous actor-director Shankar Nag, Arundhati faced a tough time.

“When I came out of the trauma, I had a collapsed world around me–a small daughter, no money, and a huge debt. All I had was only Rs 5,000 in my account," revealed Arundhati in an earlier interview.

The movies directed by Mr and Mrs Nag focused on contemporary issues. Her recent movie Escaype Live is one of those examples. Escaype Live is about the life of five people, who use short-cuts to gain popularity. She was also part of the movie as the mother of the protagonist.

In the movie Accident, Shankar and Arundhati Nag both acted together. At the 32nd National Film Awards, this movie was awarded as the best film on social issues. The movie was based on a politician, who wanted to save his son from a hit and run case.

