Happy Birthday Arunoday Singh: Five Career-best Performances of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARUNODAY SINGH: Born in a family of politicians but was later attracted by showbiz, Arunoday Singh made his Bollywood debut with Piyush Jha and Arjun Gaikwad’s Sikandar in 2009. While movie lovers know him for his performances in critically acclaimed movies like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Buddha In A Traffic Jam, and Mohenjo Daro among others, rarely have we been told that the actor is more than just an actor.

Donning several feathers in his hat, Arunoday apart from acting is an amazing writer and a painter. However, it was not until his 2010 flick Aisha that Arunoday grabbed the overdue spotlight. Multi-starrer movie Aisha truly turned out to be his shot to fame. On the occasion of his 40th birthday, let’s take a look at his best performances.

Yeh Saali Zindagi

In Sudhir Mishra’s directorial, Arunoday shared the screen space with the late Irrfan Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. Despite being in one frame with the finest actors in the Indian film industry, Arunoday as Kuldeep gangster left his mark on the audiences.

So much so that his brilliant performance in the crime thriller bagged him his first nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The movie not only did well at the box office but also grabbed positive acclamations.

Buddha In A Traffic Jam

After the success of his 2014 romantic comedy Main Tera Hero alongside Varun Dhawan, Arunoday bagged his first titular role in Vivek Agnihotri’s socio-political thriller Buddha In A Traffic Jam. Essaying the role of Vikram Pandit, Arunoday’s mettle was beautifully explored in the movie.

Hands down, the actor was superb while portraying the role of a liberal student who ended up becoming an overnight sensation because of social media.

Apharan

Sidharth Sengupta’s series awarded Arunoday with long-overdue fame. Delivering a power-packed performance, the actor marked his OTT debut with this crime thriller series, wherein he was seen essaying the role of Rudra Srivastava—a senior inspector of Uttarakhand Police Force, who kidnapped a girl at her mother’s request.

For his remarkable acting chops in the series, Arunoday was nominated for Best Actor in the Web Series in 2018 at Indian Television Academy Awards.

Lahore Confidential

In 2021, Arunoday shared the screen space with Richa Chadha in Kunal Kohli’s Lahore Confidential. The Zee5’s spy-thriller film revolved around RAW agents in Lahore who investigate Pakistani terror group activities.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Last year, Arunoday impressed the audiences, as well as the critics with his amazing performance in Sidharth Sengupta’s crime mystery series. The Netflix series shows the actor hooking you to the screens by essaying the role of a professional contract killer with aplomb.

