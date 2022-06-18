Happy Birthday Arvind Swamy: Watch 5 Memorable Songs of the Actor

Arvind Swamy, known for his gripping acting skills, turned 52 this Saturday. The South actor has been leaving us impressed with his performances since 1991. Arvind made his acting debut in cinema with Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy. The 90s era was marked by his sublime performances in movies like Bombay, Roja, and more. Most recently he starred in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi.

Besides the stellar acting, Arvind Swamy’s movies have also given us some memorable songs. Let us take a look at some of these which were picturised on the actor.

Yeh Haseen Vadiya

A Mani Ratnam directorial that narrates an innocent love story set against a socio-political background also introduced us to AR Rahman’s musical debut. Arvind Swany romances his co-star Madhoo to the tunes of this memorable song. This romantic number has been sung by KS Chithra and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Penned by PK Mishra, this one is certainly a reminder of Rahman’s musical magic.

Kehna Hi Kya

From the movie Bombay, this song focuses on the anxious state of a woman who falls in love at first sight. The song is picturised on Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swamy who steal glances at a wedding function. Sung by Chithra, it features some impressive chorus and vocals composed by Rahman. The lyrics was by Mehboob.

Tu Hi Re

A romantic ballad picturised on Arvind and Manisha, this song from Mani Ratnam’s 1995 movie Bombay should make its place in your playlist. As the ocean waves strike the land, the emotions of the two lovers separated by circumstances are shown here in their misery. Sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy and penned by Mehboob, Tu Hi Re is an ethereal composition.

Roja

The title track of this National Award-winning film is one that narrates Arvind’s character’s love for his partner. Arvind plays an engineer who is kidnapped by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Roja is sung by the late SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Hamma Hamma

A fun song that will get you grooving, Hamma Hamma is the track for memorable long drives. From the movie Bombay, the song features Arvind, Manisha and Sonali Bendre.

Composed by Rahman, this one is sung by Remo Fernandes, Suresh Peters, AR Rahman and Swarnalatha.

