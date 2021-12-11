Happy Birthday Arya: 5 Must -Watch Movies of the Tamil Actor

Tamil actor Arya, who is also known as Jamshad Cethirakath, celebrates his 41st birthday on Saturday. The actor has worked in the South Indian cinema for over 15 years displaying his talent and gaining a dedicated fan base. An engineer by education, Arya has emerged as one of the most bankable actors and even made it to the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2015.

Arya is married to Sayyeshaa, who is daughter of actors Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. Shaheen is Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu’s brother’s daughter. Sayyeshaa made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

>Let us take a look at some of the remarkable performances of the actor over the years:

SARPATTA PARAMBARAI (2021)

Arya left his audience impressed with the physical transformation he underwent for the role of a professional boxer in the seventies. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai released on Amazon Prime earlier this year.

The action drama narrates the clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai, which also features the boxing culture and the politics of the locality.

TEDDY (2021)

Another movie available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar showcases Arya in a modern thriller. The movie stars Arya as Shiva, a youngster with OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) who takes it upon himself to save a girl from an international medical mafia with the help of a teddy bear which has the special powers of behaving like humans.

Written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Teddy also stars Arya’s wife Sayyeshaa in the lead role.

KAAPPAAN (2019)

The Tamil action thriller film was directed by KV Anand, who passed away earlier this year. Kaappaan was written by Pattukkottai Prabakar and also stars Suriya with Mohanlal in an extended cameo. The movie traces the story of Kathir, a Special Protection Group (SPG) officer, who struggles to protect the Prime Minister from a man who threatens to assassinate him.

GHAJINIKANTH (2018)

Arya stars in this Tamil-language romantic-comedy movie written and directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar and produced by K.E.Gnanavel Raja. Arya worked with Sayyeshaa in this movie, and soon after its release, the duo tied the knot. Ghajinikanth is the remake of Telugu film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy which came out in 2015. The music for the film is composed by Balamurali Balu.

KADAMBAN (2017)

Written and directed by Ragava, Kadamban stars Arya opposite Catherine Tresa. The action-drama narrated the story of a native of an isolated tribe in the Kadamban Forest who fights the rich industrialists to protect the forest area. Arya plays the titular role in the movie. Yuvan Shankar Raja gave the music for the movie.

