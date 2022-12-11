Happy Birthday Arya: Madrasapattinam to Raja Rani, Top Movies of the Tamil Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARYA: It is Arya’s birthday today. The actor turns 42. In his career span of over a decade, the South actor has managed to become a household name with his keen acting skills. Be it playing a boxer, an ascetic, or a passionate lover, Arya has carved a niche for himself in the showbiz world. His charismatic personality and versatility have impressed the South masses.

To mark the special occasion, here we have curated a list of some of his top movies that you must add to your movie list.

Madrasapattinam

Directed by AL Vijay, this Tamil historical romantic drama stars Arya and Amy Jackson in the lead. Alexx O’Nell, Lisa Lazarus, and Nassar are seen in prominent roles. The plot revolves around the life of an English governor’s wife who falls in love with a villager. Leaving their past life behind, the lovers run away only to soon get caught. The governor’s wife is sent back to London, and what was supposed to be the end of their love story, quickly changes when years later she arrives back to look for him. Sarpatta Parambarai

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, this sports drama narrates the rivalry between two clans of North Chennai. Amidst this, a young man is given an opportunity to not only revive his boxing career but also his entire clan. The plot outlines how the boxer faces challenges in his path due to the involvement of malicious politics. Arya, who played the lead role in this Pa Ranjith directorial ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics’ choice). Naan Kadavul

When his family abandons him over superstitious beliefs, Rudran grows to become an Aghori. Years later when the family returns to look for him, the fierce ascetic refuses to accept them back. Helmed by Bala, the movie stars Arya and Pooja in the lead role. Such was his acting prowess that Arya was nominated for both Filmfare and Vijay Awards in the Best Actor category. Raja Rani

Directed by Atlee, the romantic drama starring Arya and Nayanthara in the lead role outlines a complicated love story that was loosely inspired by the 1986 Tamil movie Mouna Ragam. Arrambam

This multi-starrer action thriller features Arya, Nayanthara, Ajith Kumar, and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The plot highlights the life of a man who along with a computer hacker sets on a mission to uncover a government scandal. Amidst this, the unveiling of a dark secret puts their lives in grave danger.

