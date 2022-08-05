Happy Birthday Ashika Ranganath: A look At Sandalwood Diva’s Film Career

Sandalwood actress Ashika Ranganath celebrates her 26th birthday today, August 5. The promising actress has created a significant fan following among Kannada audiences at a young age. She was born and brought up in Tumkur, Karnataka and later moved to Bengaluru for her education at Jyoti Nivas College. She is the daughter of Ranganath and Sudha.

In 2014, she participated in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face competition and became the runner-up. It was a turning point in her career which paved the way for her entry to the film industry. In 2016, she started her film journey with the movie Crazy Boy directed by Mahesh Babu. This romantic drama also featured Dilip Prakash. For this movie, Ashika was nominated at the South Indian International Movie Awards for the Best Debutant Actress in a Leading Role.

After this, she appeared in a lot of popular movies like Mugulu Nage, Mass Leader, Ramboo 2, James, Garuda and many more. Currently, Ashika is one of the busy actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry, who has a series of movies in the pipeline.

The Kannada diva was last seen in the comic-drama Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane in a cameo appearance. The movie was directed by Anil Kumar and featured Rangayana Raghu, P Ravi Shankar, Tabla Nani, Chikkanna and Tilak Shaker.

She has three movies in the pipeline. She will next be seen in director Pavan Wadeyar’s upcoming project, Raymo. The cast also includes R Sarathkumar. Arjun Janya is the music composer and C R Manohar is the producer of this movie. She also has O2 and Atharvaa Murali’s untitled project. Along with these she also has Gatha Vaibhava, which is in its pre-production stage.

Apart from being a much sought after actress, Ashika is also a trained dancer in freestyle, Belly and western dance forms.

