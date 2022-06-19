Happy Birthday Ashish Vidyarthi: 5 Times the Multi-talented Actor Impressed us with his Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHISH VIDYARTHI: Ashish Vidyarthi is a multi-talented actor who has portrayed a number of versatile roles in Bollywood, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. Having worked in over 11 languages, Vidyarthi has over 250 films to his credit. He is noted for his villainous performances. He juggles being an actor, motivational speaker, traveller, and photographer.

While the actor has impressed us uncountable times with his acting chops, on his birthday today, here’s a look at five performances when he left the audience spellbound.

Kanthaswamy

Vidyarthi plays Shriya Saran’s father Pallur Paramajothi Ponnusamy aka PP Ponnusamy in the Vikram-starrer, Kanthaswamy. He portrayed the role of a rich and corrupt entrepreneur who fakes a stroke to escape the interrogation by the police but eventually ends up losing all his money. Vidyarthi gives his unique touch to the character as he conveys different emotions throughout the film with his grey character. Ghilli

This movie is a remake of the Tamil movie Okkadu (2003). In this action sports, Vidyarthi played the role of a father who disapproves of his son playing Kabaddi. This movie was screened for more than 200 days on the silver screen. He puts up an impressive performance as a responsible and doting father who gets torn between his love for his son and his duty as a police officer when his son commits a crime. Dhill

Dhill was the Tamil film debut for Vidyarthi, co-starring Vikram and Laila.

He played the antagonist, a corrupt police officer. Vidyarthi had to sport a scar on his face and the prosthetic makeup took him more than an hour to put on. Following Vidyarthi’s impressive performance, he went on to play several prominent roles in Tamil movies. Drohkaal

The 1994 released crime drama, produced and directed by Govind Nihalani, Drohkaal is a story about India’s fight against terrorism. The actor played the role of Commander Bhadra and was lauded for his acting chops. Anegan

Vidyarthi played the role of a police officer who is searching for Kaali and Kalyani, who have been missing for over two decades. The roles were played by Dhanush and Amyra Dastur. He also played the head soldier of King Ilamaran in yet another era showcased in the film.

