Happy Birthday Ashok Saraf: Top Performances of The Veteran Comedian

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHOK SARAF: Hailed for his rib-tickling comic timing, actor Ashok Saraf has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi films since the 1960s. He kicked off his acting career in 1969 with the Marathi film Janaki. In his career spanning over 45 years, Saraf did more than 250 Marathi films along with some famous Bollywood movies like Karan Arjun, Singham and others.

Today, on Ashok Saraf’s birthday, let us have a look at some of his best performances.

Singham

Ashok Saraf played the role of head constable Prabhu Sawalkar in the 2011 action-drama Singham. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role and Ashok appeared in a supporting role. Ashok’s performance in the film was highly appreciated, both by the audience and critics. Karan Arjun

Ashok Saraf was also a part of one of the most celebrated movies of the 90s. He shined in the role of Munshiji in the film that starred Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Rakhee Gulzar, among other big names. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Saraf managed to leave a mark with his comical role in the movie. Gammat Jammat

In this 1987 Marathi comedy film directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Saraf essayed the prominent character of Phalgun Vadke. While the movie turned out to be a hit, Saraf was lauded fordelivering a remarkable performance. Joru Ka Ghulam

This 2000 Bollywood film was loaded with comedy sequences with many of them graced by the presence of Ashok Saraf. He played PK Girpade in the rom-com and impressed the audience with his comic timing. Directed by Shakeel Noorani, the film starred Govinda, Twinkle Khanna, and Kader Khan in the lead roles. Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi

Ashok Saraf played the character of Dhananjay in this classic Marathi comedy film. It was the Marathi remake of the 1966 Bollywood film Biwi Aur Makan directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Saraf’s role was prominent in the movie and he impressed the audience with his acting skills.

