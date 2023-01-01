Happy Birthday Asrani: 5 All-Time Best Movies of the Veteran Comedian

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASRANI: The Hindi Film industry has several names that are cherished and remembered for decades and Asrani is one of them. Govardhan Asrani or Asrani as he was popularly known never failed to impress fans with his movies.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani appeared in over 300 films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, Dhamaal, Hera Pheri and Baghban are some of his popular movies. He not only gave us memorable films but also won a number of awards. Today, on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his top performances.

Advertisement

Anhonee (1973)

Anhonee, directed by Ravi Tandon, captured Asrani’s career-defining acting performance. He played the key comic role in the film. This is one is Asrani’s best performances which secured him the Shama Sushama award for the best comedian. Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973) This is one of the most overlooked comedies in Bollywood. Asrani portrayed the lead hero’s best friend, Amit, in the film. In 1974, Asrani’s performance in this film earned him the Filmfare award for best comedian. Sholay (1975)

While Sholay was primarily a Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s film, Asrani made a name for himself as a jailor who is heavily influenced by Germany’s Hitler. His performance was equally liked by the audience. Rafoo Chakkar (1975)

Narender Bedi directed the film Rafoo Chakkar. This film was influenced by the American film Some Like It hot. Asrani played Kanhaiyalal Chaturvedi, one of the film’s supporting characters, in this film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

An NRI and his wife ignore the warnings about ghosts and decide to stay in the ancestral home. Inexplicable occurrences prompt him to consult with a psychiatrist in order to solve the mystery of the house. Asrani plays the role of Murari, a staff member of that ancestral house in this horror comedy.

He has worked in several successful movies bringing in the required comic relief. Some of his noteworthy performances also include–Bol Bachchan, Khatta Meetha, and Bodyguard. Asrani’s breakthrough in Hindi cinema came with Biswajeet’s Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan in 1967. Meanwhile, he also appeared as a hero in several Gujarati films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here