Atif Aslam, the singing sensation, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The Pakistani singer has won the hearts of millions with his mesmerising voice. He has sung so many hit songs for Hindi cinema. Almost every 90s kid listened to to Atif’s melodious voice via CDs, Bluetooth, iPod, and whatnot. Atif Aslam’s songs made our life better and were always a great escape. On the singer’s birthday, check out some of his evergreen hits:

Kuch Is Tarah

Kuch is Tarah is one of the firstsongsthat putAtifAslamon the map. The song came out in 2006, and the lyrical video has more than 59 views on YouTube. Every one-sided lover related to this song to its core. The beautiful composition with meticulous lyrics is still loved by the people after all these years of the release of the song.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

The song featured in the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani took the nation by storm. Every teenager sang this song for their crush and daydreamed about their love life.

Aadat

‘Ab Toh Aadat Si Hai’ became the breakup anthem of the nation. The lyrics of the song are so powerful that they can make a person emotional in no time. The song featured in the movie Kalyug.

Pehli Nazar Mein

The energetic beats and Atif’s melodic voice combined together created magic in this song. Featured in the movie Race, this song was on the lips of everyone. It is one of the best love songs by the playback singer.

Jeena Jeena

No one can do justice to this amazing song with heart-warming lyrics andAtif’s voice. Atif’s Jeena Jeena from Badlapur can make anyone emotional.

