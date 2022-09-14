Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Versatile Actor's Upcoming and Latest Movies You Must Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatile acting capabilities, his melodic voice, and his hosting skills. He has carved a niche for himself in the film industry as the ‘unconventional hero’. The 37-year-old also has an affinity for literature and poetry and his posts on social media are proof. The Chandigarh-born actor was a theatre aficionado during his college years and even participated in street plays, and bagged several prizes in college festivals. Ayushmann is also a known face amongst television stars. He had previously won MTV Roadies in 2004 and went on to host many shows for the channel.

Vicky Donor

The 2012 film’s melodic track ‘Paani Da’ was actually created by Ayushmann along with his friend, while they were still in college. The Shoojit Sircar-directed flick, which narrated the story of a boy who ends up becoming a sperm donor, made Ayushmann a household name and a favourite amongst audiences due to his brilliant portrayal of a sensitive topic. Article 15

Ayushmann made a mark for himself in Bollywood. His performance in Vicky Donor landed him bigger and meatier roles. He delivered hits such as Article 15 where he played a hardened cop who dealt with a caste-based murder. Badhaai Ho

In this film, Ayushmann played a 25-year-old son who learns that his mother (Neena Gupta) is pregnant. The film also saw Sanya Malhotra, and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The actor starred opposite Vaani Kapoor and fell in love with her character. Things turned upside down for him after he learns that the girl he was in love with was a transwoman. Anek

Ayushmann played an Intelligence officer stationed in the Northeast of India. In the movie, he falls in love with a local boxer as he tries to fight insurgency in the region. The film featured Andrea Kevichüsa who hails from Nagaland.

Upcoming movies:

Action Hero

The film by Aanand L. Rai will star Ayushmann and is touted to be directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer. In a recent interview, he said that the movie is “super fresh, zany, and quirky." The film will also see Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Doctor G

Ayushmann will also be seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The actor will essay the role of a medical professional in the film.

