Babita Kapoor Turns 75: Here's Looking at Some of Her Popular Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABITA: Babita is a former Bollywood actress who has worked in the Hindi film industry for a short span of time. In a career spanning less than a decade, Babita worked in as many as 19 movies before quitting her acting career after her marriage to actor Randhir Kapoor. Babita then went on to become a dedicated mother by managing her daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Some of Babita’s notable works include Dus Lakh, Farz, Raaz, and Hasina Maan Jayegi, to name a few.

One thing which was consistent and common among all of Babita’s films was the songs. These songs were widely loved and appreciated by the audience and still have the same vibe.

As the former actress turns 75 today, here is a playlist of her best songs:

Hum To Tere Aashiq Hain

‘Hum To Tere Aashiq Hain’ was featured in the 1967 film Farz, starring Babita and Jeetendra. Even though the film has many hit songs but Hum To Tere Aashiq Hai was an instant hit. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.

Kajra Mohabbat Wala

‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ from the film Kismat, which released in 1968, went on to become an evergreen song. The song was composed by OP Nayyar and was sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. The song features Babita and Biswajeet.

Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai

Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai was featured in the 1969 film Tumse Achha Kaun Hai. The song stars Shammi Kapoor and Babita and was sung by Mohammad Rafi. In the song, Babita tries her best to escape Shammi Kapoor, who continues to profess his undying love for her.

Shishi Bhari Gulab Ki

‘Shishi Bhari Gulab Ki’ was featured in the 1972 film Jeet. The song was made by the composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song features Babita showcasing her dance skills. The song features Babita showcasing her dance skills.

Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye

‘Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye’ from the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal was one of the last few songs which Shankar-Jaikishan scored for Raj Kapoor’s films. The song features Babita and Randhir Kapoor and is a fun number portraying a squabble between lovers. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

