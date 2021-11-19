Happy Birthday Badshah: Watch Top 6 Songs of the Rapper

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah, the very popular rapper, singer, actor turns 36 this year. Be it his Hindi or Haryanvi or Punjabi songs, they never fail to create a craze among the audiences, and have become synonymous to ‘viral’. On the special occasion of his birthday, we bring to you the rapper’s 6 best songs playlist:

>TAREEFAN: A very groovy, peppy track that became an instant party favorite song was this number from the movie Veere Di Wedding. It was a collaboration with QARAN, and Badshah brought in his rap sequence in between the song that was as usual loved by the nation.

>KALA CHASHMA: From the movie Baar Baar Dekho, this Badshah song picturised on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, seemed to age like fine wine with every passing day. Its fanbase keeps increasing as it continues to top the list of songs playlist in most parties, functions and festivals.

>KAR GAYI CHULL: This was one of the best Bollywood songs to release in 2016 from the movie, Kapoor & Sons. A very well written, energetic, party song, it was loved by everyone across the country. Badshah’s lyrics and voice elevated the x-factor of the song.

>GENDA PHOOL: Badshah the king of massy, catchy tunes, yet again managed to take the internet by storm with this amazing track. This song was originally from a Bengali folk song. Badshah added his style and Hindi lyrics. Payal Dev sang along with Badshah. Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the song’s video.

>CHANDIGARH MEIN: This was another foot-tapping number created by Badshah that easily makes it to your song playlist, any day. From the movie Good Newwz, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, it was an ultimate dance track with upbeat music. The other singers who lent their voices to it were Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur.

>HARYANA ROADWAYS: A perfect track to uplift your mood, this Badshah song created an euphoria.

The jazzy music, the swag made this Badshah and Fazilpuria collaboration a tremendous hit.

