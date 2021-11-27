Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: Here's Why The Legendary Music Composer Loves Jewellery

Legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri is known for his groovy and peppy dance numbers. But other than that, he is also known for his love of gold. Born on 27 November 1952 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Bappi’s real name is Alokesh Lahiri. Bappi was the pioneer of disco and rock music in the Bollywood industry.

The famous musician loves gold jewellery. Today, on the 69th birthday of Bappi, we will tell you some unknown and interesting facts about his life.

When children are at the stage of learning basic human skills, Bappi Da started cleaning his hands on the instruments. It is said that Bappi started playing the Indian instrument Tabla at the tender age of 3. By the time he reached the age of 17, he had decided to enter the music industry. Bappi was highly inspired by Bollywood music icon SD Burman.

Bappi entered the music industry in 1972 when he composed the music of Bengali film Dadu. Then, in 1973, Bappi gave his first Hindi song in the film Ninha Shikari. He rose to fame with Tahir Hussain’s film Zakhmi and after got his name.

The film’s songs were hit, Bappi transformed the music taste of the people by entering the Hindi film industry. Bappi gave remarkable songs like Disco Dancer, Dance-Dance, Sharabi, Namak Halal in the Bollywood industry. Besides being a famous singer, music director, recording producer, he has also worked as an actor in a few films.

The reason behind his affection for gold jewellery is that he is influenced by Hollywood singer Elvis Presley, who was also very fond of jewellery.

Earlier, in an interview, Bappi Da had shared, “Elvis Presley used to wear a gold chain and I liked it very much. At that time, I used to think that when I become a successful person, I will create a different image of myself. And when I got the success, I was able to afford all that gold. Gold is lucky for me."

