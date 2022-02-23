Happy Birthday Bhagyashree: Actress Adorable Moments with Husband Himalaya, Son Abhimanyu Dasani and Daughter Avantika Dasani

Bhagyashree turned a year older today. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress posted a cheerful photo with her husband on Instagram while on a woodland walk in Mahabaleshwar. Both looked amazing in their modern tracksuits while enjoying nature.

Advertisement

The actress shared a romantic photo during her holiday in the Mussoorie mountains with her spouse. Both were smitten with each other. Her hubby was seen holding her as they enjoyed the weather, giving major couple goals. ‘This is the key to your ageless, ever-dazzling beauty,’ a fan wrote in the comments section.

On New Year’s Eve, the actress shared a photo with her husband from a party. She was dancing and having a great time with her hubby. Her one-piece dress was sultry, and her husband was dressed in a white shirt and trousers. Both of them appeared to be very appealing on the occasion.

Advertisement

A proud mother Bhagyashree has posted a sweet photo of herself with her son. She was overjoyed since her son’s Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar was released. The actress looked stunning in traditional attire, while her son wore a white kurta pajama. She was thanking everyone for coming and urging them to watch her son’s debut film.

Mothers are always special, and this picture is no exception. Bhagyashree took to Instagram to wish her mother a Happy birthday. Both mother and daughter were dressed in traditional outfits and looked gorgeous. She added a lovely remark to the photo, recalling all of her lessons.

On her Instagram account, actress Bhagyashree posted a big family photo. She recalls her husband’s brothers, sisters, and children, as well as the rest of her in-laws’ family. She captioned the photo, “Sasural Bhagyashree ka."

Her Instagram account has been updated with an adorable photo of her having a great time with her lovely Mother-in-law. Both were seen seated in the yard, re-enacting the “Matar to Aaj Chilne Padenge" scene from Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bhagyashree shared this photo while wishing her daughter, actress Avantika Dasani, on her birthday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.