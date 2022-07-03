Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: 5 TV Shows Comedienne Hosted and was Part of

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHARTI SINGH: Comedienne and television actress Bharti Singh is celebrating her 38th birthday, today. She has become a popular name in the entertainment industry. Her comic timing has kept the liveliness of all her reality shows alive. Bharti started her career in the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on STAR One.

Apart from her experience in comedy shows, Bharti Singh also acted in movies such as Sanam re, Khiladi 786 etc. She also hosted Colors TV’s Hum Tum Aur Quarantine show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti’s comic performances in a short period of time won her immense appreciation.

She has been part of many famous TV shows such as:

Nach Baliye Season 8 (Star Plus)

Bharti Singh took part in the renowned dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8 as a contestant along with her then-fiancé and now-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 (Colors TV)

She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 as well. Bharti won everyone’s heart with her bravery and comedic antics. India’s Got Talent 8 (Colors TV)

Later she hosted India’s Got Talent, an all-rounder talent show featuring people from different parts of the country with her co-host Rithvik Dhanjani in October 2018. India’s Best Dancer 2020 (Sony TV)

She hosted the show with her spouse Haarsh and their comic timing made everyone laugh. Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan (Colors TV)

The talent-based reality show was hosted by sensational comedian-writer couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

