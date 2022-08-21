Happy Birthday Bhumika Chawla: Actress' Top and Upcoming Movies That You Can Binge-watch

Bhumika Chawla rose to fame in Bollywood with Tere Naam, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan. An established actress, she has a career spanning over 20 years and is known for her acting versatility. She has carried off a range of roles and has also been awarded as the best actress many times. A proud recipient of a Filmfare Award South, two Nandi Awards, a Zee Cine Award, a Santosham Film Award, a Zee Telugu Apsara Award, and a South Indian International Movie Award (SIIMA), she has many accolades and honours in her name.

We have compiled a list of some notable works of the actress and her upcoming films on the occasion of her birthday.

Upcoming Movie:

Kannai Nambathey

This Tamil drama crime thriller is written and directed by Mu. Maran, who is known for films like Iravukku Aayiram Kangal. The film, which features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aathmika, Sathish, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles, is currently being filmed.

Top Movies

Tere Naam (2003)

The film marked the debut of the actress in Bollywood. It performed phenomenally well and was critically appreciated. It is considered to be one of Salman’s best works to date and Bhumika was seen as a talented, promising actress. Taran Adarsh remarked that Bhumika reminded him of Bhagyashree and that her performance was ‘first-rate’. The actress even celebrated 19 years of the film, recently.

Kushi (2001)

The Telugu-language romantic comedy was a hit at the box office and won the lead actress Bhumika a Filmfare Award South for the Best Actress-Telugu. Okkadu (2003)

Written and directed by the renowned director Gunasekhar, Okkadu is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films ever. Starring Bhumika and Mahesh Babu in lead roles, the film has a host of awards to its credit. Gunasekhar was impressed by Bhumika’s screen presence in Yuvakudu, because of which he chose her for this film. Missamma (2003)

The titular role is played by Bhumika and fetched her a Nandi Award for Best Actress.

