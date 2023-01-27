HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOBBY DEOL: Bobby Deol stepped into the acting world as a child artist by playing young Dharam in his father Dharmendra’s hit action-drama Dharam Veer. Two decades later, he made his feature debut alongside Twinkle Khanna in Barsaat. Bobby then played several versatile roles that catapulted him to fame, be it that of an action hero in Gupt, a soldier in Tango Charlie, or a die-har lover in Aur Pyaar Hoga. Now, the actor is celebrating his 54th birthday on Friday, January 27. To mark the special occasion, here, we have listed down details of some of his upcoming projects to look out for.

Aashram 4

Advertisement

Helmed by Prakash Jha, this web show features Bobby Deol as godman Baba Nirala, whose followers have blind faith in him but in reality, he is a conman who manipulates devotees to donate their wealth and stay connected with his ashram. The third season of the show premiered in June 2022 and it has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Animal

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the main lead, the upcoming movie Animal also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is touted to be a romantic thriller packed with high-octane action sequences. The movie is expected to hit the big screens on August 11.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Advertisement

Set in the backdrop of the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, this period actioner is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, the upcoming Telugu film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Notably, Bobby Deol plays the role of Aurangzeb in the film.

Housefull 5

Bobby Deol will also be seen playing a key role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of the film are working on the script of the film. Meanwhile, it is also reported that creator Sajid Nadidawala is envisioning bringing the entire star cast who have featured in the franchise under one roof in the upcoming film.

Apne 2

The elite Deol family is all set to come together in the second installment of Apne. Director Anil Sharam will reportedly begin working on the project after completing Gadar 2. As per Pinkvilla, it was rumoured that the makers had aimed to begin the shooting in Punjab and London last year. However, the exact date has not been confirmed yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here