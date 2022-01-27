Bobby Deol made his big Bollywood debut in Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. However, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, a suspense thriller, was considered his breakthrough role. Son of Dharmendra, Bobby has acted in several films such as Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Bobby Deol made his debut on the OTT platform with Class of ’83, which was released on Netflix. As Bobby Deol turns 53 on January 27, let’s take a look at some of his recent and upcoming films and shows.

Class of ’83

Class of ’83 is a crime thriller film based on the book of the same name. Released on August 21, 2020, the film followed the story of a policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of the police academy. Bobby Deol played the lead role in the Netflix film directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Aashram

Bobby Deol received praise for his role as Baba Nirala in Aashram, which was released on MX Player. Produced by Prakash Jha Productions, the series also starred Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Tushar Pandey amongst others. It revolves around a preacher who has blind followers and does anything that he asks them. Ashram’s season 3 is currently under production.

Penthouse

Bobby Deol’s upcoming project Penthouse is expected to be released on Netflix. The Abbas-Mastan film also stars Arjun Rampal. Penthouse marks Abbas-Mastan’s digital debut. Bobby recently shared snippets from his upcoming release on Instagram. Penthouse is a crime film that follows the story of five best friends, who get stuck with a dead body in a Penthouse.

Love Hostel

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey join Bobby Deol for the upcoming film, Love Hostel. The crime thriller film is directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Ent. Bobby Deol’s role in the crime thriller is not yet revealed.

