Happy Birthday Boman Irani: 5 Must-watch Movies of the Actor

Whether it’s about enacting the role of a professor who stubbornly sticks to an odd method of teaching or a doctor J.C Asthana, Boman Irani has impressed the audience with his acting every time he comes up on screen. As the actor turns 62 today, here are his 5 top films in which audience were left swooning over his performance.

>3 Idiots

The 2009 Hindi comedy drama film was a super hit among the masses. Equally hit was Irani’s role in the film. He donned the role of a college director who sticks to an old method of teaching. He enacted the role full of negative shades but changes himself in the end. His role was loved by the audience, and he also went on to receive a Filmfare award for the best supporting actor.

https://youtu.be/CEnMff3fWXQ

>Munna Bhai Franchise

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this franchise became Irani’s claim to fame. He enacted the role of Dr JC Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lakhbir ‘Lucky’ Singh in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Irani spent an ample amount of the time with the Sikhs in auto spare part shops in Mumbai to get into the skin of the role. He carved a niche for enacting the role of an unscrupulous doctor who was at loggerheads with Munna.

https://youtu.be/Im-m3SBdBI0

>Don Franchise

Irani went on to enact the role of an earnest police officer thoroughly committed to his work (DCP D’Silva) and a crafty lieutenant of a deceased kingpin of a drug cartel (Vardhaan) in the Don franchise. The two roles were thoroughly contrasting to each other, but Irani enacted them with such ease that people were left marveling at his craft.

https://youtu.be/ZmOx00CklDw

>Khosla Ka Ghosla

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, this highly appreciated film was released in 2006 with Irani enacting the role of Kishan Khurana, leader of the property is annexing mafia. Irani was so natural acting as a south Delhi builder who acts polite outwardly but try to take over the whole situation in their hands.

https://youtu.be/353WfsAihvs

>Jolly LLB

Irani enacts a cunning lawyer who tries to win every case by hook or crook. Irani was so natural and intense in his acting as a crafty lawyer that in one of the scenes the court argument looked absolutely real between him and Saurabh Shukla, the person enacting the role of the judge.

https://youtu.be/KjLx2uKOERw

Happy Birthday Boman Irani.

