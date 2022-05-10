Happy Birthday Bono: Watch Best Songs of the U2 Frontman

Bono aka Paul Hewson, who has been winning millions of hearts with his music since years, turns a year today. He joined U2 when he was still in high school but he rose to fame with the band’s sixth album, The Joshua Tree. Let’s celebrate the U2 frontman’s birthday with some of the best songs from the Irish rock band.

Where the Streets Have No Name

This is the opening song of The Joshua Tree album that made the Irish men international stars. It is considered as one of the best album-opening songs ever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzZWSrr5wFI

You’re The Best Thing About Me

This pop-rock song is sleek and carefree. It encompasses guitars, fizzy keyboards and propulsive grooves. Bono appears to be a charmer in this song.

https://youtu.be/nd_EYo96lmo

Bad

U2’s lyrics often reveal themselves when the band members allow emotion to take the wheel. This song is said to be inspired from Dublin’s heroin epidemic which took over in mid-’80s.

https://youtu.be/HvBgRSSlVBA

One

It is hard to deny that One has been one of the best rock ballads ever to have come out of the alt-rock era. It is from the 1991 album Achtung Baby. The Bono-associated ONE Campaign charity is named after this song.

https://youtu.be/ftjEcrrf7r0

Magnificent

This song from the album No Line On The Horizon was recorded with Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, U2’s most celebrated producers. This song has a pulsating foundation that meshes well with the blocky guitar chords.

https://youtu.be/Yi52HjJbwVQ

Pride (In The Name of Love)

The band achieved commercial success in the US from this 1984 track from the album The Unforgettable Fire. The song was written on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

https://youtu.be/LHcP4MWABGY

Stay

Zooropa is probably the most underrated album of the band even though it was nominated in Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 1993.

https://youtu.be/vzofk-dQU44

The song is driven by tick-tock drums and languid guitars.

