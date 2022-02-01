Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: A Look at Padma Shri Awardee Actor’s Career

A master at changing expressions rapidly and superb comic timing, Brahmanandam is one of the greatest comedians ever produced by the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor embarked on his career in films with Megham and since then there has been no looking back. Brahmanandam has carved a record of acting in the highest number of films directed in a single language. On the actor’s 66th birthday, let us have a look at his career.

Before starting his career in films, Brahmanandam was a lecturer in the Telugu language. However, destiny had other plans for him. At the start of his career, he acted in films like Chantabbayi. His role was much shorter in that film and was quickly forgotten by people. However, he went on to perform much longer and pivotal roles in his next films. His acting in films like Baadshah, Race Gurram, Ready and many others have been loved by the people.

>Race Gurram

Brahmanandam played the Inspector Kill Bill Pandey, a part of the frustrated police force. However, their morale was boosted when they came under the guidance of Lucky (Allu Arjun). Together, they go against the very powerful Maddali Shiva Reddy (Ravi Kishan).

>Ready

This film was remade in Bollywood with the same title and Salman Khan and Asin were seen in pivotal roles. Brahmanandam played Mcdowell Murthy, the auditor of two rich brothers. This character was enacted by Paresh Rawal in the Hindi version of the film. Brahmanandam’s performance will make you laugh your heart out.

He also played a small but significant role in Manmadhudu.

Brahmanandam ‘s photos have also been used almost constantly by meme creators. His comic timing has become synonymous with the laughter quotient generated by memes. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2009 by the central government.

We wish the very talented and versatile actor many many years of happiness in future.

