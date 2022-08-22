Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 5 Telugu Movies That Prove Megastar is an Actor Par Excellence

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: Chiranjeevi turned a year older on Monday, August 22, and several celebrities have extended their warmest birthday wishes. The 67-year-old has been winning several hearts since the late 1970s. The actor has received several prestigious awards in his career including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, the Legends (Honorary Award) in 2007, and another honorary award as the Ambassador of Indian Cinema in 2014. Moreover, he has also received Best Actor Awards for his role in several movies.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar’s Adorable Moments with Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi Cinema Superstars

Advertisement

On the occasion of his 67th birthday, here’s take a look at some of the top Telegu movies of the legendary actor:

Rudra Veena

Released in 1988, the Telugu film, Rudra Veena, which stars Chiranjeevi and Shobana in lead roles, was directed by K. Balachander and bankrolled by Nagendra Babu. Director Balachander received a ton of appreciation for his narration, which explores the conflict between traditional social mores and modern culture. One of the film’s attractions was Maestro Ilayaraja’s music.

Later that year, Kamal Haasan played Chiranjeevi in Balachander’s Tamil remake, which was titled Unnal Mudiyum Thambi.

Advertisement

Indra

Advertisement

Directed by B. Gopal, Indra, released in the year 2002 starred Chiranjeevi, Aarti Agarwal, and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles. The film’s plot centred on the fierce competition between two families and how Chiranjeevi’s character attempted to improve the situations between the two families. Fans adored Chiranjeevi’s performance, and the movie was a tremendous hit when it was first released.

Tagore

Advertisement

The 2003 Telugu action-thriller film ‘Tagore’ featured Chiranjeevi as the titular character Ravindranath Tagore. The film directed by V.V. Vinayak tells the tale of physics professor Ravindranath Tagore, who teams up with several of his former students to organise the ACF [Anti Corruption Force] in order to combat societal corruption. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also starred Jyotika, Shriya Saran and Sunil in crucial roles.

Swayam Krushi

The 1987 movie ‘ Swayam Krushi’ featured Chiranjeevi as Sambaiah, a cobbler who values honesty and hard work. This film is about appreciating the value of manual labour. K. Viswanath’s directorial also featured Vijayshanti and Sumalatha.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the film, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, starred Chiranjeevi along with Sridevi in lead roles. The movie tells the tale of a man who discovers a ring that bestows enormous power onto the wearer, but the goddess to whom the ring belongs demands its return. The Telugu film, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, garnered heaps of praise from viewers for its storyline and acting skills.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here