Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar's Top Movies in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: It’s Chiranjeevi’s birthday today. The 67-year-old actor is well known for his exhilarating on-screen demeanour and larger-than-life persona. The actor has had a more than 44-year career and has proven to be extremely versatile.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar’s Adorable Moments with Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi Cinema Superstars

The megastar has received a lot of praise throughout the course of his career for his outstanding performances in numerous iconic movies. He has also been honoured with several awards including the Padma Bhushan in the year 2006. On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, let’s look at some of his blockbuster films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema:

Khaidi (Telugu)

Advertisement

The 1983 movie Khaidi featured Chiranjeevi as Sooryam, a local farmer’s son, who falls in love with the feudal lord’s daughter. The A. Kodandarami Reddy’s directorial also featured Madhavi and Raogopalrao in lead roles. With the film, Khaidi, Chiranjeevi garnered heaps of praise from fans and critics for his acting skills and established himself as the star actor in Telugu cinema

Ranuva Veeran (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi)

Released in 1981, the film, Ranuva Veeran, which stars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in lead roles, was directed by S.P. Muthuraman and bankrolled under the banner Sathya Movies and Satya Movies Creation. Director S.P. Muthuraman received a ton of appreciation for his narration, which explores the conflict between a young military man who returns to his village, which is frequently terrorised by criminal gangs.

Indra (Telugu)

Advertisement

In this film, Chiranjeevi evolved from a modest and innocent character into a courageous fighter who defends the weak. Indra also featured Aarti Agarwal and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by viewers for the storyline and acting skills.

Advertisement

Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj (Hindi)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGOZoe4J1nY

Helmed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty, the film tells the story of Raja, a rebel and the youngest of three brothers who will go to any length to serve and protect his family. So when his eldest brother, Amar, is murdered and the villain’s plot against Ravi is revealed, his other brother, Raja, cannot sit back and watch.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Telugu)

In this historical action film, the actor played the rebellious independence fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, demonstrating that even at the age of 64, he still had the talent for a dynamic performance. The Surender Reddy-helmed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Sipayi (Kannada)

Produced and directed by V. Ravichandran, the 1996 movie Sipayi saw Chiranjeevi doing a cameo. The movie stars Ravichandran and Soundarya in the lead role.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here