Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Watch Songs That Prove Him The ‘King of Dance’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: The megastar of Telugu Cinema, Chiranjeevi is one name that is a brand in itself and needs no special introduction. The self-made star with amazing acting chops started his journey with his debut film Pranam Khareedu in 1978. The actor’s first big hit was Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya in 1982 and since then he has appeared in many films and won praise for his powerful roles.

The legendary actor has not only made his place with his acting prowess but also with his impeccable dancing skills. So much so, that he is referred to as the ‘King of Dance’ in the Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi turned 67 on August 22, and to celebrate his special day, let’s take a look back at his five best dance numbers.

Bhale Bhale Banjara, Acharya

It is a treat to watch megastar Chiranjeevi shaking his legs with his son Ram Charan in Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. Bhale Bhale Banjara captures the father-son duo syncing together with such ease, that has made the fans crave for more.

Dayi Dayi Damma, Indra

The Dayi Dayi Damma features Sonali Bendre and Chiranjeevi dancing in an exotic location overseas. The song is from the film Indra. The tunes are composed by Mani Sharma, and this song became an instant hit among fans. Credits go to- Lawrence’s superb choreography and Chiranjeevi and Sonali’s chemistry.

Ammudu Let’s Do Kummudu, Khaidi No 150

Khaidi No 150 was a major comeback for Chiranjeevi after almost a gap of 10 years. The pop song also features Kajal Aggarwal. The actor popularised the buckle step as he danced like a pro in this song.

Abbanee Tiyyani, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari

One of the favourite duos in Tamil Cinema, Chiranjeevi and late actress Sridevi received immense love from the audience. Their sizzling chemistry in the romantic song won millions of hearts. The film was directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao.

Banguru Kodi Petta, Gharana Mogudu

Among all the songs, Banguru Kodi Petta became a chartbuster. Banguru Kodi Petta from the film Gharana Mogudu was one of the hit songs of its year. Chiranjeevi effortlessly pulled off the steps in the song, which was shot in a harbour.

The film also saw success at the box office commercially.

