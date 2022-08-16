Happy Birthday David Dhawan: Celebrating The Director’s 5 Best Comedy Films

Popular Bollywood director David Dhawan has turned a year older today. The director has earned the reputation of making several comedy films over the years which are loved by audiences. He has also worked with his son-actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of his film Coolie Number 1. On the occasion of the director’s 71st birthday, here’s a look back at 5 of his best works of comedy.

Coolie Number 1

Although Varun Dhawan’s Coolie Number 1 failed to match the expectations of the viewers, David Dhawan’s 1995 film Coolie Number 1 starring the pair of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor was a rage in the theatres. The film was a box-office hit with David Dhawan’s direction and Govinda’s perfect coming timing.

Judwa

Another cult comedy classic of David Dhawan is the movie Judwa. Actor Salman Khan played a double role in this film which was widely loved by audiences and critics alike. David Dhawan’s Judwa became a household hit back at that time.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The classic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda made this David Dhawan’s comedy venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miya a success. The story about two police officers who get accused of crimes, committed by their lookalikes, was a super hit film and is still watched by many.

Biwi Number 1

Biwi Number 1 can be considered another blockbuster delivered by David Dhawan. The film had Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles. Biwi Number 1 is a remake of the Tamil comedy drama movie Sathi Leelavathi starring Kamal Hassan.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:

There is hardly anyone who hasn’t watched the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, is known for its peppy music and phenomenal acting by Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

