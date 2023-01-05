Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: From Piku to Om Shanti Om, Best Movies of the Pathaan Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEEPIKA PADUKONE: There is not even the slightest doubt that Deepika Padukone has been ruling over the hearts of Bollywood fans ever since she made her debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Being in the film industry for over a decade and a half, the gorgeous actress has wowed us with her stellar performance many a time.

Be it her acting, stunning looks or her million-dollar smile, Deepika is a true charmer who never fails to cast a spell on the audience. Over the years, Deepika has carved a niche for herself as one of the most successful actresses of her generation.

Advertisement

Today, on her 37th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best performances:

Piku

Portraying an independent modern-age woman on screen, Deepika Padukone once again proved her versatility, playing the character of Piku. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film accompanied legendary talents like Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. The movie features one of Deepika’s career-best performances.

Chhappak

Advertisement

Under Meghna Gulzar’s direction, Deepika stunned the audience with her portrayal of an acid attack survivor. She brought to the fore a story of strength and resilience in the face of tragedy. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, featuring Deepika Padukone in the challenging lead role.

Advertisement

Padmaavat

Playing the role of Rani Padmavati, Deepika Padukone lent tremendous grace and poise to the character. The climax of the film proves why Deepika is one of the greatest stars of her generation. The movie was a commercial success and one of the highest-grossing films of the year

Advertisement

Cocktail

The movie turned out to be a milestone for Deepika. Her brilliant raw performance in Cocktail lends a soulful touch to Veronica’s character. The actress also received a great response from the audience as well and the film was a box-office success.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Presenting Deepika Padukone as the feisty Leela, who is unafraid to live and die in love. The actress made the audience fall in love with her performance. The film was also the first time Deepika was seen with her now husband Ranveer Singh on screen.

Bajirao Mastani

The epic drama features Deepika Padukone as the gorgeous Mastani and Peshwa Bajirao as Ranveer Singh. Deepika stole the show with her looks, grace and valour as she essayed the character. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal.

Chennai Express

With this one, Deepika Padukone proved that she has impeccable comic timing. Playing the character of Meenamma, Deepika performs rib-tickling scenes one after the other that was much loved by her fans too.

Gehraiyaan

The actress wooed the audience once again with her sizzling performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The chemistry that Deepika shares with Siddhant Chaturvedi was the highlight of the film. While the film failed to get good reception from the audience, the performance of Deepika stood out.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut- XXX: Return of Xander Cage featured global stars like Vin Diesel. The film was a box office success.

Om Shanti Om

The one where it all started. Fans got to see Deepika Padukone’s raw and unfiltered performance in a double role, making her first Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here