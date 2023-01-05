Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Ghoomar to Besharam Rang, Watch Hit Songs of the Bollywood Diva

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEEPIKA PADUKONE: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone landed the role of Shanti in the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om when she was merely 19 and since then, she has come a long way. The journey of gaining fame wasn’t an easy one for the actress. But braving all the odds, she ended up garnering international fame and her journey of becoming a global icon is an inspiration to many.

Not only from blockbuster films, but Deepika Padukone’s recognition also comes from the versatile dancing prowess that she has displayed time and again. On Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, here’s taking a quick look at some of her hit movie tracks.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Featuring in the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ramleela, Nagada Sang Dhol is a hit dance number that continues to reign the Indian festive and wedding playlist. Deepika Padukone performs the traditional Gujarati folk dance, Garba, in this energetic track that has received vocals from Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir. Multiple media reports claim that the lehenga donned by the actress in the song weighed around 30 kg.

Ghoomar

Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, this ethnic dance number features in the 2018 epic movie Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone can be seen performing the Rajasthani folk dance, Ghoomar, which is performed by the Bhil tribe of the community to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Pinga

Not only Gujarati and Rajasthani, but Deepika Padukone has also tried her hands at the Marathi folk dance, Lavni, in this celebratory number from the film Bajirao Mastani. In the music video, Rani Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra) welcomes empress Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone) to a stunning night of dance and celebration. Pinga went on to become a massive hit of the year.

Deewani Mastani

Deepika Padukone plays the role of empress Mastani Bai in Bajirao Mastani and the song Deewani Mastani captures her character in all her elegance and glory. With graceful moves and a grand dance setting, the track has received exceptional vocals by Shreya Ghoshal in collaboration with Ganesh Chandanshive.

Balam Pichkari

Balam Pichkari is the modern addition to the celebratory tracklist of the festival Holi. In the music video, Deepika Padukone who plays “seedhi saadhi" Naina in the film becomes a fun person to join Bunny (played by Ranbir Kapoor) as they enjoy the festival of colours together. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, this song features in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Besharam Rang

The recently-launched song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan is trending ever since it was released on YouTube. The peppy track shows the actress acing some mesmerizing steps alongside King Khan.

