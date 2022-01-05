Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Watch Her Songs With Ranveer Singh That are a Must-have in Your Playlist

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are some of the ‘IT’ couples of Bollywood. Right from their first film together, fans have been shipping for them, and their wedding was most-talked-about for weeks. The couple tied the knot at a dreamy set up in Italy. They are not only known for their roles in the films but also for their never-dying chemistry. And, on Deepika’s birthday we have decided to take a look a some of their amazing number that you can listen on loop.

Deewani Mastani

From the film Bajirao Mastani, the number Deewani Mastani was said to be one of the most expensive songs ever shot. It was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Dr Ganesh Chandanshive, Farhaan Sabri, Altamash Faridi, Mujtaba Aziz Naza and Shadab Faridi.

Nagada Sang Dhol

One of Ranveer and Deepika’s most-loved number is Nagada Sang Dhol from the film Goliyon ki Raasleela Ramleela. Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir gave their voices. Deepika’s performance was much-appreciated.

Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun

In this one, Deepika and Ranveer gave a power-packed performance. This is also from their film Goliyon ki Raasleela Ramleela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

And, we have a romantic number featuring Deepika and Ranveer. Their chemistry was most talked about. It was sung by Shail Hada.

Ang Laga De

Sung by Aditi Paul and Shail Hada, another song that speaks of Ranveer and Deepika’s chemistry is the number. Moreover, Deepika’s dance performance was applauded in the music video. The song was also featured in the film Goliyon ki Raasleela Ramleela.

