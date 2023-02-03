Actress Deepti Naval is celebrating her 71st birthday today. One of the most critically-acclaimed performers in the Hindi film industry, Deepti has won accolades for her depiction of realistic characters on screen. These characters were significant in changing the depiction of women in films in India. Nothing much is known about the actress’ personal life. Today, on her special day, let’s explore more about her life behind the screens.

Deepti was first married to renowned director Prakash Jha in 1985, but both parted ways in 2002. Soon after, Deepti found love in Vinod Pandit, actor and classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s nephew. But she unfortunately lost him to cancer.

In a conversation with SantaBanta.com, Deepti had spoken about her relationship with ex-husband Prakash Jha and what led to their divorce. Deepti had said that there was no bitterness in her relationship with Prakash. According to the NH 10 actress, she and Prakash had realised that they had different paths. The Made In Heaven actress told the portal that the Gangaajal director went to Delhi and she stayed back in Mumbai because her acting world was here.

Advertisement

In Deepti Naval’s words, “Now if I re-evaluate (our marriage), I feel agar us time thoda sa waqt de diya hota…(had I given some more time at that point). I came to India only to act. Had I understood the value (of marriage) that I realised much later, I would have made more effort. You have a talented and a good person in front of you. At that age my decision seemed right. Now my point of view is different. But I have moved on now. I have the courage to go against the tide and pay for my choices."

Deepti Naval mustered the courage to find love again in Vinod. In an interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, the actress talked about how Vinod has played a significant role in encouraging her to start working on photography and writing again. She reminisced about how they loved adventure and spent money on holidays.

Read all the Latest Movies News here