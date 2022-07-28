Happy Birthday Dhanush: Latest and Upcoming Movies of The Tamil Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DHANUSH: Tamil cinema actor, singer and producer who recently starred in the Hollywood movie The Gray Man, Dhanush turned 39 on July 28. The actor who had been in the film industry for two decades now commands a staunch fan-following. Over the years, Dhanush has delivered some notable performances which have earned him several accolades including the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards. Some of his remarkable films are Asuran, Raanjhanaa, and Karnan, among others.

Let us take a look at some of Dhanush’s latest and upcoming movies:

The Gray Man (2022)

Released on Netflix, the Hollywood action thriller featured Dhanush in a small yet pivotal role. The actor delivered some intense action scenes with actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Directed by the Russo Brothers, The Gray Man also marked Dhanush’s smashing performance in the Hollywood movie.

Maaran (2022)

In this Karthick Naren directorial which was released on Disney plus Hotstar on March 11, Dhanush plays the role of a fearless investigative journalist Maaran. The movie also starred Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, and Smruthi Venkat, with Ramki, Mahendran and Krishnakumar Balasubramanian appearing in supporting roles.

Atrangi Re (2021)

The movie marked Dhanush’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. In Atrangi Re, Dhanush played the role of a Tamil doctor who was deceived into marrying a girl from Bihar, played by Sara Ali Khan. The movie narrates the story of Sara’s childhood trauma and how it affects her mental health in adulthood. Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.

Captain Miller

Dhanush announced the title of his upcoming movie Captain Miller earlier this month. The period film is directed by filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller is reportedly billed as a high-budget period drama set in the 1930s.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfgoBotjdPN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Thiruchitrambalam

The actor will next be seen in filmmaker Mithran Jawahar’s directorial which is all set to release on August 18. It also features Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna in the lead. Thiruchitrambalam is touted to be a comedy-drama film that will star Dhanush in a fun role.

https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1540234405809393665?s=20&t=HZuCwJhFw5cAPe5gZ7vC3Q

Vaathi

The movie will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. Directed by Venky Atluri the movie is touted to be a period social drama that narrates the story of an education mafia and highlights one young man’s fight against the privatisation of education.

https://twitter.com/SitharaEnts/status/1479309509352820737?s=20&t=HZuCwJhFw5cAPe5gZ7vC3Q

Wishing Dhanush a happy birthday!

