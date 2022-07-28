Happy Birthday Dhanush: Polladha Ulagam to Rowdy Baby, Watch Actor's Top Dance Numbers

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DHANUSH: Dhanush, who donned several hats in his career spanning over 20 years, is loved by fans at home and abroad. The actor turned 39 on Thursday. Apart from being a producer, actor and singer, Dhanush is also known for his notable dance performances. Over the years, the actor has graced the silver screen and won millions of hearts with his versatile acting skills and energetic dance performances.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at some of his notable dance numbers:

Polladha Ulagam

From his recent movie Maaran, the song Polladha Ulagam features Dhanush singing and dancing to the upbeat song. The action-thriller Tamil movie directed by Karthick Naren also starred Malavika Mohanan. The song composed by GV Prakash Kumar comprises both modern EDM twists with traditional Tamil tunes. Written by Vivek, the song also features Arivu.

https://youtu.be/BaGsgjwyHgc

Maari Thara Local

From the 2015 movie Maari, this highly energetic song will get you grooving for sure. Maari is an action comedy film written and directed by Balaji Mohan. In the film, Dhanush plays the role of a gangster. The song is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander along with Dhanush who has penned the lyrics for the song. The sequel to Maari came out in 2018.

https://youtu.be/OViH68fJUhM

Rowdy Baby

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi dance to the peppy beats of this song in the sequel of Maari. The song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is sung by Dhanush and MM Manasi. The fun romantic song features Dhanush and Sai’s characters expressing their love for each other.

https://youtu.be/x6Q7c9RyMzk

Rakita Rakita

From the movie Jagame Thandhiram that came out last year, Rakita Rakita is a total Tamil masala upbeat song. Shot outside a temple, the song sung by Dhanush features him dancing in traditional attire along with cultural props. Rakita Rakita is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and written by Vivek. The movie was directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

https://youtu.be/5MFY3LO7r6M

Wishing Dhanush a happy birthday.

