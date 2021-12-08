Happy Birthday Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore: Duo's Iconic Movies Everyone Should Watch in Their Lifetime

Legendary superstars Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore share their birthdays on December 8. Dharmendra and Sharmila have had remarkable careers in the film industry, individually. Moreover, they have also worked together in several films. Sharmila Tagore went on to make her debut in Hindi cinema in 1964 with Kashmir Ki Kali. The actress went on to deliver some of the remarkable performances throughout her acting career.

Popularly known as the Garam Dharam of Bollywood, Dharmendra came to Mumbai from Punjab after winning the Filmfare new talent contest. He had a rare combination of a gentleman look, the toughness of a He-Man and a spontaneous sense of humour in his dialogue delivery. To mark their birthdays, here are some popular Dharmendra and Sharmila’s movies to add to your watchlist.

>Devar: Dharmendra and Sharmila’s movie Devar followed the story of childhood sweethearts who get separated but meet again as in-laws. The film was released in the year 1966 in black and white and two years later, it was released in colour.

>Mere Humdam Mere Dost: One of Dharmendra’s most iconic films which was released in the year 1968 was Mere Humdam Mere Dost. The film gained immense popularity for the songs which were voiced by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. Moreover, it went on to become a blockbuster at the BO. It starred Dharmendra, Sharmila, Rehman, Mumtaz and Om Prakash in the lead roles.

>Chupke Chupke: Another Dharmendra and Sharmila’s movie together was Chupke Chupke, which was released in the year 1975. The comedy film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and was a remake of a Bengali film Chhadmabeshi. The film is remembered for Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic act in the film.

>Sunny: The film Sunny was released under Dharmendra’s production house. Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol played a lead role in the film. Sharmila and Dharmendra were seen as lovers, while actress Waheeda Rehman played the role of Dharmendra’s.

>Chaitali: Chaitali was also directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee with the two veteran actors Sharamila and Dharmendra in the lead roles. Based on a Bengali novel, the film followed the story of a college professor who offers support to a thief named Chaitali, to mend her ways.

