Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Best Dialogues by the He-Man of Bollywood

Basanti inn kutton ke saamne mat nachna — does this dialogue from the film Sholay ring a bell? The 70’s filmgoers remember a man donning a blue shirt with his hands tied to chains asking the woman he loves not to dance in front of goons. They remember none other than the He-Man of Bollywood — DHARMENDRA.

Popularly known as the Garam Dharam of Bollywood, Dharmendra came to Mumbai from Punjab after winning the Filmfare new talent contest. He had a rare combination of a gentleman look, the toughness of a He-Man and a spontaneous sense of humour in his dialogue delivery.

As the veteran star turns 86 today, we bring to you some of his famous dialogues which are widely popular and are still resonated by a wide range of audience.

>ANUPAMA: Dharmendra portrayed the character of Ashok, a poor and a highly principled school teacher who fell in love with Uma (played by Sharmila Tagore). His dialogue, “Uma Ji shayad aapne khud ko kabhi hastey huey nahi dekha, Kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar dekhiye aur dekhiye ye hassi kitni khoobsurat hai" struck an instant chord with the audience and made him a favourite among the ladies.

>GHULAMI: With a moustache and a black shirt, the way Dharmendra said, “Kabhi zameen se baat ki hai Thakur, ye zameen humari maa hai," people could feel his desi Jat Sikh avatar alive on screen as he went on to emphaisize the importance of farmers.

>JEENE NAHI DOONGA: Flexing his muscles, Dharmendra enacted a dual role of Roshan/Raka. His dialogue “Ye to so raha tha aman ke badlon ko apna takiya banakar issey jagaya bhi tumney hai aur uthaya bhi tumne," in a blood curdling voice was enough to send chills down the spine of audience.

>CHUPKE CHUPKE: Dharmendra’s chemistry with Sharmila Tagore was enough to tickle our funny bones in this movie. His love for Hindi, especially the way he explains Lopath Gamini for train and other information, is enough to make you laugh till the end.

>PHOOL AUR PATHAR: When Dharam paaji says in a heavy voice, “Ye duniya bahut buri hai Shaanti. Jo kuch deti hai bura banne ke baad deti hai," everyone could feel the philosophical truth of life!!!

Happy Birthday Dharmendra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.