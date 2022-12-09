Happy Birthday, Dia Mirza: Some Lesser-Known Facts About The B’Town Diva

For over two decades, Dia Mirza has been treating her fans with her elegance, beauty and acting skills. From debuting with the romantic film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein to depicting a strong character in Thappad, the actress has undoubtedly made a mark in the industry. As the actress turns a year wiser today, let’s go through some lesser-known facts about her.

For those who don’t know, Dia’s mother Deepa Mirza is a Bengali. Deepa married a German interior designer named Frank. When Dia was around 6 years old, her parents got separated; and 3 years later, Frank died. Deepa decided to give her life a second chance and married a man named Ahmed Mirza. That explains why Dia goes by the surname ‘Mirza’.

Dia began working as a marketing executive after graduating. Later, she began her modelling career. The actress modelled for numerous branded products and entered beauty pageants, which caused her graduation to be postponed.

Dia was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She wowed everyone with her beautiful smile, and was also honoured with the titles ‘Miss Beautiful Smile’ and ‘Miss Close Up’. This was the same year that Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, and Lara Dutta was honoured with the Miss Universe title.

Dia entered the film industry with R Madhavan. Following the success of her first film, she acted in a series of films, including Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Deewanapan and Lage Raho Munnabhai. But she was unable to match the success of her debut.

In 2014, Dia married businessman Sahil Sangha after dating for a few years, but their marriage lasted only 5 years. Both are separated by mutual agreement. The actress, like her mother, decided to give her life a second chance and married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in the year 2021. The same year, the duo welcomed a baby boy.

