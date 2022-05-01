Happy Birthday Diana Hayden: Lesser-known Facts About the Former Miss World

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIANA HAYDEN: Actor, model, TV host and the Miss World 1997 winner Diana Hayden has her birthday on May 1. The former beauty queen lives in the United States with her husband Collin Dick who works in public health and hails from Las Vegas, United States. The couple has 3 kids.

Despite Diana not being very active in show business, she enjoys all the attention and platforms given to a celebrity of her status. Her absence from the peeping eye of the paparazzi is the reason a lot about her is not known to the public.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the former Miss World:

1. Diana Hayden was born in Hyderabad, then Andhra Pradesh in 1973, into an Anglo- Christian family.

2. She started working at a very young age of 13, following her parents’ separation. She worked in an event management company called Encore. Her job was to assist the management of famous singers at that time. Later on, she took up modelling assignments from the same company.

2. At the age of 23, she entered the Femina Miss India pageant on a friend’s advice. Representing India in Miss World’s 47th edition, held in Baie Lazare, Seychelles. She won the title of Miss World. Then she was shortlisted for the Femina Miss India 1997 contest and earned the title of Miss India World competition among 80 other beauty queens.

3. Following Rita Faria and Aishwarya Rai, Hayden became the third Indian woman to win the title for the country.

4. Hayden is the only Miss World title holder yet who holds three other titles of Miss World- Asia and Oceania, Miss Photogenic and Spectacular Swimwear and that too in the same pageant.

5. Following her big win, she made her silver screen debut with the 2003 film Tehzeeb.

6. Unlike her inactivity in the film industry, she remains very vocal and present for the causes she supports. Associating herself with charities such as Child Rights and You (CRY), PETA, Greenpeace, and the Spastic Society of India, Hayden dedicated her time to do philanthropic work.

7. Apart from the big names mentioned above she also lends her support to various small-scale welfare organisations and helps people aware of life-threatening diseases like cancer and HIV/AIDS.

8. When Diana’s tenure as the global representative of the Miss World Organization ended, she pursued further studies in the field of acting. She went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London for the course

9. Hayden also tried her hands at writing and authored a book called A Beautiful Truth. The book talks about confidence, personality development, and other self-growth traits at length.

