Happy Birthday Dibakar Banerjee: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Director

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIBAKAR BANERJEE: Filmmaker and screenwriter Dibakar Banerjee turned a year older on Tuesday. Banerjee has directed some notable movies in the Hindi cinema and worked with stars like Rajkummar Rao, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Abhay Deol. He is often credited for being one of those filmmakers who have changed the face of Hindi cinema. Banerjee is one of the few directors in Bollywood whose talent and storytelling have wowed the audiences over the years with gritty, and grey characters.

From his debut film, comedy-thriller Khosla Ka Ghosla, Banerjee has sealed his place in Bollywood by introducing us to mind-blowing stories.

Advertisement

On his birthday, let us take a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies:

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

His Latest movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was released last year. The movie narrated the story of two people representing two contrasting backgrounds. However, despite their myriad differences, the duo were united by the hate they had for each other. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

Ghost Stories (2020)

For this Netflix anthology, Banerjee directed a nail-biting horror-thriller starring Sukant Goel. The short movie was rife with some political and social symbols at its heart. The jump scares are galore in this Netflix special as the monster haunts a small village where he is known to eat people.

Advertisement

Upcoming Films

For his upcoming project, Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor will be reuniting after over a decade. It is said that Banerjee and Kapoor will be working on the sequel of their critically acclaimed movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The 2010 movie was pathbreaking in many ways. The filmmakers are hoping to continue the legacy with the upcoming sequel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.