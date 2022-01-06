Happy Birthday, Diljit Dosanjh: 7 Must-Watch Punjabi and Hindi Films of the Singer-Actor

How much Diljit Dosanjh is too much Diljit Dosanjh? The correct answer is, there’s nothing called too much Diljit Dosanjh, because we can never get enough of the actor, who is an all-time entertainer. Acting, singing, comedy, you name it, he has done it all. Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 38th birthday today. The actor made a name for himself in the Punjabi entertainment industry with his fantastic songs and acting and now, he also rules the hearts of many in Bollywood. But we are not at all surprised. Because there is no one like Diljit, who, apart from being a successful actor, also makes style statements every now and then. Just casually, in the Diljit Dosanjh way.

On his birthday, we have handpicked the top 7 Punjabi and Hindi movies of the actor. Let us know which one is your favourite.

Advertisement

>1 - Punjab 1984

Diljit Dosanjh came out of his comfort zone and delivered one of the best performances of his career in Punjab 1984. He featured as a man struggling with his life in the National Award-winning film based on the Punjab insurgency. He was critically acclaimed for bringing the horror and insensitivity during the 1984–86 Punjab insurgency so accurately onscreen. He even won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actor for his performance in the film, which was also directed by Anurag Singh. Punjab 1984 released in 2014.

>2 - Jatt and Juliet

Jatt and Juliet is quite special because it is Diljit Dosanjh’s first superhit of his career. It is a romantic comedy, in which Diljit starred as a villager eager to marry a Canadian girl just to get permanent citizenship for the country. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Neeru Bajwa in pivotal role. It released in 2012 and broke some box-office records.

>3 - Jatt & Juliet 2

Advertisement

The sequel to Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2 was one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films till a couple of years back. Diljit reunited with Neeru Bajwa in lead roles and his comic timing as a cop made it audience's favourite. Jatt & Juliet 2 was directed by Anurag Singh and released in 2013.

>4 - Ambarsariya

In Ambarsariya, Diljit starred as a RAW agent disguised as an insurance agent who falls in love with two women while solving a case on a mission. Once again, with his comic timing and dialogue delivery, Diljit won hearts with his performance in the film that was directed by Mandeep Kumar and released in 2016.

Advertisement

>5 - Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

This Punjabi romantic comedy showed Diljit in a never-seen-before look – as a rocking rebel. His character Gurnoor Randhawa and Yuvvraaj Randhawa (played by Gippy Grewal) fall in love with the same woman (Neeru Bajwa) and what follows is a laugh riot. Directed by Mandeep Kumar, the film released in 2011.

>6 - Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab marked Diljit Dosanjh’s Bollywood debut. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor. Diljit played the role of ASI Sartaj Singh in Udta Punjab, which is based on the drug abuse by the youth in Punjab. The film was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and released in 2016.

Advertisement

>7 - Soorma

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma showed Diljit Dosanjh as former Indian national hockey team captain Sandeep Singh. The biographical sports released in 2018 and co-starred Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu. The film received mixed reviews from the film critics and performed well at the box office.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh is also known for his work in Punjabi movies Disco Singh, Sardar Ji and Honsla Rakh. His other Hindi films are Good Newwz, Phillauri and Arjun Patiala, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.