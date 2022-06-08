Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Times Veteran Actress Wowed Us With Her Onscreen Avatars

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIMPLE KAPADIA: Entertaining us since the age of 16, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia undeniably proves the saying that ‘age is just a number.’ People got glimpses of her simplicity and charm in her debut film Bobby in 1973, when she was discovered by Raj Kapoor, who signed her opposite his son Rishi Kapoor, making both the actors stars overnight.

Dimple Kapadia didn’t limit herself only to Indian cinema but went on to spread her magic in Hollywood too. Making her Hollywood debut at the age of 63 years in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the star has yet again hushed the critics who claim 60 is the retirement age. The actress is celebrating her 65th birthday today, and on a special day, let’s look at her best performances so far:

Bobby

Keeping the movie critics on their toes, this Raj Kapoor’s 1973 directorial is a bomb and had a huge hand in bringing the then debutant into the limelight. Playing the role of an innocent teenager who falls in love with a rich boy, Dimple Kapadia even won Filmfare Award for Best Female Actor that year for her phenomenal performance. Apart from her performance, the romantic film also brought forth her sassy fashion sense. Rudaali

Kalpana Lajmi’s 1993 drama film made Dimple Kapadia won her first National Award. Based on a 1979 short story of the same name, Rudaali featured Rakhee Gulzar, Raj Babbar, and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. It was based on a beautiful village girl named Shanichari who is a Rudaali—a professional mourner. The intense film has etched its presence in the hearts of the audience and is considered one of the best of her career. Dil Chahta Hai

Marking Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai is not only a cult favourite but also a very well critically acclaimed film. The movie released in 2001, shows Dimple Kapadia in a completely different role than fans have seen her in.

Playing the role of an elderly woman Tara, Dimple Kapadia tries to keep young man Sid (Akshay Khanna), who is drawn to her, away because of society. Despite her character being very emotional, Dimple Kapadia’s role brings joy to all the viewers. Tenet

Featuring a Christopher Nolan movie is an achievement in itself, but Dimple Kapadia received appreciation from the British-American filmmaker himself, who said that the actress’ charisma and performance stand her out of the crowd and that no one else could have done the film better than her. Saagar (1985)

After a 12-year break, Saagar reintroduced Dimple to the big screen. The plot revolved around a love triangle with Kamal Haasan portraying the man who had admired her from afar since childhood. Rishi Kapoor portrays a wealthy scion who finds himself to have fallen in love with her as she did with him at first glimpse.

Dimple was a joy to behold, and she looked as gorgeous. Her much-awaited return was considered to be perfect by her fans as they saw her again in Saagar, and later in more great films.

