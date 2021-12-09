Happy Birthday Dino Morea and Dia Mirza: A Look at Movies Both Did Together

While Dino Morea began his career as a fashion model, actress Dia Mirza stepped into Bollywood after winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. Dino Morea and Dia Mirza share their birthdays on the same day, December 9. Apart from having successful individual careers in the entertainment industry, the two actors have also shared the screen space in some of the films. Here are Dino and Dia’s movies together:

Fight Club: Members Only

Directed by Vikram Chopra, Fight Club: Members Only stars an ensemble cast of actors Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Sohail Khan, Dino Morea, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, Rahul Dev, Dia Mirza and Amrita Arora in the lead roles along with a few actors in supporting roles.

Dia was seen as Anu Chopra while Dino was seen as Karan Chopra in the film. They were not seen as a romantic couple in the film. Although the title and the logo of the film copied an American film, there was a resemblance to the American film or novel.

Acid Factory

Acid Factory was another action-thriller featuring Dino and Dia. It was a remake of the 2006 Hollywood movie Unknown, which also starred Fardeen Khan, Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajoayee and Neha Bajpai amongst others.

The film followed the story of a group of characters whose sense of past vanishes in a haze of coma and they wake up only to discover that the reality could be their imagination. The film received negative reviews from critics and failed at the BO.

Dus Kahaniyaan

Dino and Dia also starred in the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan comprising 10 short films directed by six different directors. The ensemble cast also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Arbaaz Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Amrita Singh and Minissha Lamba amongst others.

