Happy Birthday Dino Morea: Top Web Series of the Actor You Cannot Afford to Miss

>Happy Birthday Dino Morea: Starting his career as a fashion model, Dino Morea made his debut in Bollywood with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in the year 1999. Before appearing in films, he was seen as Sonic in a TV series titled Captain Vyom. After appearing in several Hindi and regional films, Dino made his debut in the web series Mentalhood. Here’s a list of Dino’s web series to add to your watchlist.

Mentalhood

Advertisement

Featuring Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth along with Dino. The series explores multitasking done by mothers from different backgrounds, who in the end want the best upbringing for their children. Dino played the role of a single dad through surrogacy, in the film.

Hostages

Dino was also a part of the crime-thriller series Hostages along with actors Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati amongst others. Dino was seen as Ranbir, in the second season of the show. The series follows a surgeon who is forced to assassinate Chief Minister, and her family is taken hostage when she disagrees to be a part of the plan.

Tandav

Advertisement

Dino was seen as Professor Jigar Sampath in Amazon Prime’s political thriller series Tandav. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, it starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Anup Soni, Tigmanshu Dhulia amongst others. The show followed the dark corners of Indian politics, where people go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The series also exposed several layers of human greed, ambition, love, vulnerability and violence.

The Empire

Nikhil Advani’s historical fiction period drama The Empire which was released on Disney + Hotstar opened favourable positive reviews for the series’ visuals, sets, costumes and the cast’s performances. Dino was seen as Shaibani Khan on the show, an Uzbek leader. The series followed Babur who travelled to Hindustan to defeat Ibrahim Lodi in the Battle of Panipat to establish the Mughal Dynasty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.